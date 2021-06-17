Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth $98,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth $7,373,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. Cohn Robbins has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

