Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the May 13th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $363.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

