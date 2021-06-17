BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. BWX Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.07. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

