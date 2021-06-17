Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.17. Zillow Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.29, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

