Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 560

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.07. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 484.22.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

