Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Eckoh (LON:ECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:ECK opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Eckoh has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £173.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

