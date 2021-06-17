Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 68.14 ($0.89).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 38.55 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £649.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.86.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders have acquired a total of 76,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,731 in the last ninety days.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

