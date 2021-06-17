Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 160.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

