Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

HST stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

