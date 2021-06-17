Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

