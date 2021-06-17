SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

