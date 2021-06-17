Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Procore Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Procore Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

