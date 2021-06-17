Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sabre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08. Sabre has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,408 shares of company stock worth $2,141,533. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

