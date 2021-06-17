Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Raised by Analyst

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTT. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.35.

Shares of FTT opened at C$33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.05. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

