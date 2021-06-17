Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.31. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

