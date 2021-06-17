Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

FWRD stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

