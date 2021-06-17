Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

