BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BB opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

