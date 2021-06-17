Insider Buying: JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Insider Purchases £334.36 in Stock

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

Shares of JAM stock opened at GBX 638 ($8.34) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 68.19 and a quick ratio of 68.19. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 468.92 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

