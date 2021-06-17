British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Brona McKeown Purchases 29 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Brona McKeown purchased 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £148.19 ($193.61).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 502.20 ($6.56) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

Several research firms have commented on BLND. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($5.94).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

