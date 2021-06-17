The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Sells £1,099,000 in Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) insider Robert Andrew Day sold 1,373,750 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £1,099,000 ($1,435,850.54).

Robert Andrew Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Robert Andrew Day sold 15,555 shares of The Mission Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £13,377.30 ($17,477.53).

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 80.25 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £73.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96. The Mission Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.72.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Tuesday.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

