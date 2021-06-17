Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Purchases £20,510 in Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Claire Miles purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Shares of LON:BIFF opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Thursday. Biffa plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a market capitalization of £886.26 million and a PE ratio of -21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.71.

Get Biffa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIFF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289 ($3.78).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.