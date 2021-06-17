Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 5,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 13,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

