Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Update

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AVAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 103,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,171. Avanti Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Avanti Acquisition by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 311,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

