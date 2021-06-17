The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $383,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,956. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

