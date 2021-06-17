Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CAF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

