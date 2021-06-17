Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.75. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 4,006,206 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of C$47.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4413989 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

