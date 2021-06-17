Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.80. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$45.10, with a volume of 152,540 shares.

SJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.49.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

