Zacks: Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.63 Million

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $154.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $151.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $623.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $651.37 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 298,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,117. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

