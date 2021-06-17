Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

