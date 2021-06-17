IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 44,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 147,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26.

About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

