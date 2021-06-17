Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.