Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Trading Down 0.1%

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and last traded at GBX 1,845.92 ($24.12). Approximately 510,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 503,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GYS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,896.15.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

