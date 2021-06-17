Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 64,940 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 867,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of ZTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 119,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.