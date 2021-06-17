Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mmtec by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Mmtec by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mmtec in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mmtec in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mmtec by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 128,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,702. Mmtec has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

