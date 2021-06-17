Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Increases By 41.2%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 864,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

LOPE traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. 375,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,193. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

