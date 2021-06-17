Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.67

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $229,848.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00440752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,425 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

