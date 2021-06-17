$314.00 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $314.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $315.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $327.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,101. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. Umpqua has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 310,167 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.