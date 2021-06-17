LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,096. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

