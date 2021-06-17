Travala.com (AVA) Market Capitalization Tops $166.29 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Travala.com has a market cap of $166.29 million and approximately $79.25 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00008562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00183729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00944360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,976.28 or 0.99913701 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,789,010 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

