StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.66. Approximately 275,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 128,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

