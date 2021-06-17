Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Up 0.2%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.27. 129,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 344,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GUD. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.48.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

