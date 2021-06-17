CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE CNF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,570. The company has a current ratio of 726.28, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in CNFinance by 267.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

