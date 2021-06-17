CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE CNF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,570. The company has a current ratio of 726.28, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
