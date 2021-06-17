ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 4,611,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,176. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.