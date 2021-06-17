Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in May

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MHIVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 1,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99. Invesque has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

