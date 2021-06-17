$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,953. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in KeyCorp by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 813,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

