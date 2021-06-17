$238.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce sales of $238.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.85 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $192.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. 1,045,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,635. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

