Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post sales of $63.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the highest is $66.40 million. Banc of California posted sales of $60.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $277.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.