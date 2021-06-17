Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $16.15 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $611,987.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00775177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00083648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.