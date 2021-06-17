Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,752. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $428,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 72,675 shares of company stock valued at $775,559.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 688.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

